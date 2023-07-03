All The Actors Who've Played Billie On Days Of Our Lives

When it comes to memorable "Days of Our Lives" characters, Billie Reed should be at the top of the list. The character made her debut in 1992 when Lisa Rinna originated the role. Billie came to Salem looking for her brother, Austin Reed, and ended up finding family and love in the process. Throughout the years, three women have portrayed the character, but Rinna is the most well-known of the bunch.

During Billie's early years in Salem, the character was revealed to have addiction issues. Upon meeting Bo Brady, Billie cleaned up her act, discovered Kate Roberts was her biological mother, and worked to move past her childhood trauma. Billie and Bo fell in love and got engaged. However, their relationship was complicated when Bo's presumed dead wife Hope Brady returned to town. Hope suffered amnesia and claimed to be a woman named Princess Gina. Bo and Billie got married, but shortly after Hope regained her memories. Bo and Billie split up and moved on. However, years later, Billie found out that the child she and Bo had thought died had actually lived. They discovered their teenage daughter, Chelsea Brady, and formed a relationship with her.

Over the years, Billie has popped in and out of Salem, but she hasn't always been played by the same actor.