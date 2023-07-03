Patent Leather Accessories Can Be Scuff-Free Thanks To Petroleum Jelly

If you want glossy, scuff-free, and smooth leather, then you need petroleum jelly. You can use this household item as a leather shiner, conditioner, and cleaner. When applied to your collection, it creates a subtle shine, much like when used on skin. It can also take the place of leather moisturizers. With genuine leather, it is important to moisturize it so the material stays flexible, durable, and lasts for a long time. Depending on how often you pull out your leather purse and where you store it, it may need a restoring condition every six to 12 months.

The jelly also acts as a protective barrier from water and seals in the oils that the material's fibers absorb. Used correctly it won't stain your precious item. In fact, it removes shallow scratches, scuffs, and residue left behind from stickers or tape.

You want to start with a clean accessory to get all the leather benefits of petroleum jelly. So, brush off any dirt and dust on your belt. Then simply rub the jelly on your leather goods. Let it sit for a few minutes to soften the leather and wipe off any excess. Now your edgy jacket and combat boots are brand new again. However, petroleum jelly can only be used on certain types of leather and doesn't give you the best conditioning as products designed for such.