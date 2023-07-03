What Did Jamie Foxx Do Before His Big Showbiz Break?

Growing up, Jamie Foxx took a liking to the piano at a young age. With the blessing of his grandmother Estelle Talley, he began piano lessons at the age of three. By the time he was 13 years old, Foxx was getting paid to play the piano at various locations and venues in his hometown. Two years later, Foxx was promoted to the musical director at his church, leading the choir on Sundays.

In addition to being a well-known pianist, Foxx also excelled in high school as a local football star. Ultimately, it was his keyboard skills that landed him a scholarship from the United States International University in San Diego, California, studying classical music and composition. Unfortunately, his college experience was not always pleasant, having experienced racism from several of his instructors. During a 2018 episode of Grey Goose's "Off Script," Foxx explained that during one musical, his school would not let him on the stage to sing due to his skin color. "They wouldn't let me go on the stage, but they would let me behind the curtain because there weren't any African Americans in the production. So I would sing in the back, and I would just sing the parts they needed me for," he explained. Eventually, Foxx dropped out to pursue his career full-time, a move that paid off.