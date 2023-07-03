The Trendy Medium-Length Haircut That Looks Gorgeous On Everyone (Including You)

There's something so chic and demure about rocking a bob. Cutting inches off of your hair into a razor cut, chin length bob is indicative of a woman who is in charge and never takes no for an answer. She drinks her whiskey straight and never panics when making a doctor's appointment on the phone.

Our associations with shorter hair are probably due to the age bracket that's historically gotten the cut. As women age, their faces tend to sag a bit more due to the lack of collagen – shorter hair tends to highlight their bone structure instead of calling attention to the parts of their face that's losing its structure. While a bob can operate as almost a rite of passage, the trendy short hairstyle also requires a lot of upkeep.

Committing to a bob can also be a drastic change if you have long tresses. Instead of taking the leap, opt for a happy medium: the clavicut.