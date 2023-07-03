Try These Manageable Haircuts If You Prefer Sleeping In Over Styling

While we love the look of a fresh blow-out or newly tousled curls, we don't love all the time and effort it takes to achieve that effortlessly styled look each morning. If you, too, find yourself wanting to hit the snooze button in lieu of morning mane maintenance, then it's time to consider a manageable haircut that doesn't require a lot of styling.

How manageable a cut is will depend on your hair type, as different styles are more naturally suited to some textures than others. For example, if you have curly hair, it will require a lot more styling time to achieve a slicked-back Kim K look compared to someone with naturally straight locks.

In this way, it's important to consider the thickness and texture of your hair when considering what will be the most low-maintenance for you on a day-to-day basis. With this in mind, check out these manageable haircuts that are perfect for those ready to extend their morning snoozefests.