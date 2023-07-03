The Moment Paul Campbell Knew Three Wise Men And A Baby Was Going To Be A Hallmark Hit

Hallmark cranks out tons of holiday content each year so it's impressive when one movie manages to stand out among the rest. One of Hallmark's new holiday movies for the 2022 season was "Three Wise Men and a Baby," starring Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker. The Hallmark stars play three brothers that are tasked with watching a baby named Thomas over the holidays. Thomas gets dropped off at the firehouse where Luke (played by Walker) works. A note left with the baby instructs Luke to take care of him until after Christmas when someone will come back for Thomas.

Luke, Taylor (played by Hynes), and Stephan (played by Campbell) work together to care for the baby and strengthen their own brotherly bond along the way. "Three Wise Men and a Baby" has an 86% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing, making it a bonafide hit with Hallmark viewers. In fact, Variety reported that it was the most-watched cable TV movie of 2022, perhaps due to its unique storyline compared to other festive fare. Campbell, who starred in the movie and helped write the screenplay, had a feeling it was going to be hugely successful before the movie even premiered.