The Full House Catchphrase Candace Cameron Bure Still Uses

There are so many "Full House" catchphrases to love, but Candace Cameron Bure definitely has her favorite. Of course, she can't deny that her co-stars' catchphrases are good, but her go-to will always be DJ Tanner's memorable line "Oh Mylanta." In 2016, the actor told E! News that DJ's line has a special place in her heart and that she still says it often. Years later, Cameron Bure proved her love of the catchphrase when she took to her Instagram account to celebrate earning 5 million followers on the social media app. "1..2..3..4...5 MILLION FOLLOWERS!! Oh my lanta," she wrote. "I love that I have all of YOU on this journey with me, thank you for following along!"

Although Cameron Bure may say DJ Tanner's iconic catchphrase in her real life, in 2014, the actor admitted to People that she has another favorite line from the show, and it's not one made famous by her character. Instead, she confessed that one of her favorite catchphrases from the series was actually "Have mercy," which was often uttered by John Stamos' character, Uncle Jesse.

Of course, it's hard to choose just one catchphrase, as nearly every character had fun and memorable lines that continued to pop up throughout the series.