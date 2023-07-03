Signs Queen Elizabeth Actually Approved Of Her Sister's Affair With Roddy Llewellyn

One of Princess Margaret's most notable affairs was with Roddy Llewellyn, a man she met at a party in 1973. Llewellyn was a gardener 17 years her junior, and Princess Margaret was smitten. They were introduced by Lady Anne Glenconner, who, at the time, was unaware that the meeting would start a tabloid-favorite affair. Princess Margaret was married to Lord Snowdon in a union marred by infidelity. Snowdon, who undoubtedly played a significant part in Princess Margaret's tragic real-life story, was said to have been unfaithful even while they planned their wedding.

Interestingly, Lady Anne herself discovered the affair when she spotted the couple holding hands in the backseat of her husband's car. Sadly, they were not a secret for long and were discovered one year later. Lady Anne had invited Llewellyn to her villa on Mustique Island in the Caribbean. There, a photographer captured images of the couple together, which were subsequently splashed across the front page of a national tabloid, causing a significant scandal.

Two years later, in 1975, they were photographed again in the same location, triggering an even more substantial public outcry. Many presumed that the scandals deeply infuriated the queen, as it forced the royal family to publicly announce Princess Margaret's divorce. However, while this may have been the immediate reaction, subtle indications suggest that Queen Elizabeth's sentiments were not negative forever.