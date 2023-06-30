Source Claims Josh Duggar's Wife Anna Has Been Kicked To The Curb By Jim Bob

This article contains references to the sexual abuse of children.

It seems Anna Duggar can't "count on" her in-laws for support anymore. The wife of scandal-ridden Josh Duggar, now serving more than 12 years in prison, is reportedly on the outs with Josh's father, Jim Bob Duggar. An unnamed source told The U.S. Sun that Anna and Jim Bob "got into an argument" sometime in spring 2023, after which Jim Bob ordered her off his property.

Anna (née Keller) joined the "19 Kids & Counting" cast in Season 2, when she wed the oldest son of the mega-family. The seasons that followed saw Anna and Josh welcome babies of their own, then move to Washington, D.C., for Josh's new position with the conservative Family Research Council. Their happy life proved to be a façade; in 2015, explosive reports revealed that not only had Josh molested several of his sisters years earlier, but he had also joined the Ashley Madison cheaters' website, looking for an affair. Choosing loyalty, Anna stayed by her husband's side and continued to expand their family. Then in 2021, when she was pregnant with their seventh child, Josh was arrested and sentenced on charges of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Jim Bob had allowed Anna and the children to live in a refurbished warehouse on his large Arkansas compound. The Sun has previously reported the warehouse was once used as a "guest house," and reportedly it's not zoned as a residential property.