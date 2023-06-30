The Most Daring Outfits Christina Aguilera Has Ever Worn

Christina Aguilera. She's an icon, a diva, and an undeniable force of pop-hit nature. She's also a fashion hero, with so many memorable looks to her name it's almost impossible to count them. Aguilera has been pushing the envelope of style for years, expanding her closet to incredible limits, just like her famous vocal range. However, like many pop divas in modern history, Aguilera hasn't always hit the right note with her looks. Back in her early days, she wore some outfits that would be sure to make your grandma blush. Regardless, the songstress always rocked her looks with the utmost confidence.

From her early days as a bubblegum pop princess to her evolution into her bad girl "Dirrty" era, Aguilera has never been afraid to take risks. Whether it's wearing a scarf as a top, a skirt shorter than Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's romance, or a lace ensemble fit for the Moulin Rouge, Aguilera has tried it all and lived to tell about it. She may appear on more worst-dressed lists than best-dressed ones, but one thing is for sure — she's not about to change for anyone.

Style isn't always about impressing the critics but staying true to your most authentic self and being unapologetic about it. Aguilera has plenty of sass, which is what makes these jaw-dropping looks as memorable as they are. Let's take a walk down memory lane.