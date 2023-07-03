The Donald Trump Interview That United The View Panel Around Alyssa Farah Griffin

Former President Donald Trump does not shy away from speaking his mind. The saying, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all," escapes him. The verbal attacks are frequent, and Alyssa Farah Griffin is one of the latest on the receiving end. Griffin held the position of Trump's communications director in 2020. Prior to joining the 45th president's administration, she worked for former Vice President Mike Pence from 2017 to 2019.

After resigning, like many of the former commander-in-chief's staff, Griffin spoke out against Trump. She later took her political commentary to ABC's "The View," where she is a co-host along with Ana Navarro, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines. Griffin admitted she's scared of her former boss, Trump, and believes he is unfit for office. However, according to the businessman turned politician, Griffin's flip-flopping opinion is all for the money.

"I have this woman named Alyssa Farah, she said the greatest things, long after she left: 'He's the greatest president we ever had,'" Trump alleged during a Fox interview. "Then 'The View' offered her a contract, but obviously only if she changed her views, and all of a sudden she can say negative things. Money gets offered to people, and some people change" (via CNN). The View co-hosts acknowledged the accusation on their daytime talk show, coming to the ex-Trump supporter's defense.