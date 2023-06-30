GH's Nancy Lee Grahn Gets Frank About The Fakery Of Beauty In Hollywood

Outspoken "General Hospital" star Nancy Lee Grahn, who has played Alexis Davis since 1996, dispelled a common misconception about film and television on Twitter, posting, "Dear lovely women, Always open about my age & most things. I'm getting many comments about how good I look for my age? It's smoke mirrors & some genetics. Never EVER compare urselves to actresses on TV or in movies. There's makeup, hair, lighting, plastic surgery. It's not real." A person who works on the show chimed in with the reply, "As Nancy's camera operator, I can attest that she looks even more beautiful and younger, off camera," to which Grahn responded, "I love you sooooo much ... and you are a beautiful liar. Xo."

The fans overwhelmingly complimented her, and a surprised follower echoed Grahn's sentiment with, "Wow, thank you for this. I've seen those comparisons ruin self esteem for so many. Especially younger girls. This is so important!" Everyone truly appreciated her words with one writing, "You are SO SWEET to be genuine and authentic enough to say that to your fans and followers!" Someone familiar with television behind-the-scenes replied, "I know magic of cameras in my line of work. However there is only so much a camera can do. Take credit for taking care of yourself and that is my inspiration from you!"

A viewer with a great sense of humor asked, "What? You mean the Kartrashians aren't real?"