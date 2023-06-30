Vail Bloom Brings Heather Back To Y&R For Another Mysterious Visit

Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) is going to be surprised soon on "The Young and the Restless." Soap Opera News reported that Vail Bloom will once again be reprising her role as his ex-wife, Heather Stevens. In January, it was reported that Bloom would be bringing back Heather, and that they were casting an actor, Lily Brooks O'Briant, to play Lucy Romalotti, who is Daniel's daughter with Daisy Carter (Yvonne Zima). Bloom had opened up about her surprise February return, stating that she was surprised the show called her, and that she's thrilled to be going back to Genoa City.

Bloom portrayed Heather on the show from 2007 to 2010, and the part was taken over by Eden Riegel. Bloom wasn't under contract with "Y&R" at the time, but because she was a recurring player, she sadly had to turn down other roles that were offered to her. Since exiting the sudser, she's appeared on such shows as "Castle" and "Hollywood Heights," among several others, as well as a handful of films including, "The Ghost Beyond," "Too Late," and "Surviving the Wild," which she also produced.

Now that Heather is returning to Genoa City, she could put a monkey wrench in Daniel's current love life.