President Biden And King Charles Rift Rumors Heat Up Again As UK Trip Nears

The relationship between President Joe Biden and King Charles seems to be friendly enough, but that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from speculating about a rift between the two leaders. That speculation only increased after Biden missed the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6. Though he was following the tradition of sitting presidents not attending coronations, some believed that the move was personal.

A month before King Charles' crowning ceremony, reports spread that while he wasn't attending the coronation, President Biden was indeed heading to Buckingham Palace for a state visit very soon. While there was no specific date for the occasion, many assumed that Biden would be making the multi-day visit during his travels to the United Kingdom in July. We now know that's not the case. According to the Daily Mail, Biden will not be met with the same 82-gun salute or banquet that former President Donald Trump received during his 2019 state visit. In fact, he'll spend less than 24 hours in the U.K. before flying on to mainland Europe to meet with N.A.T.O leaders. While many believe the lack of official fanfare that usually accompanies these meetings points to a feud between Biden and King Charles, that's not necessarily the case.