What Is Haute Couture And Is It Really That Exclusive?

Christian Dior, Chanel, Givenchy, Balmain, and other high-end designers have distinct styles and target markets. For example, Chanel creations feature a timeless design focused on comfort and functionality. By comparison, Dior's designs are more sophisticated, incorporating bold prints, exquisite materials, and abstract patterns. But as different as they may seem, these brands have one thing in common: They all create haute couture garments.

The term "haute couture" gets thrown around a lot these days, but few understand its actual meaning. This expression means "high dressmaking" or "high sewing" in French and can only be used by designers who meet specific criteria, such as having a workshop in Paris with at least 15 full-time employees. These requirements were set by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, a French governing body founded in 1868, and apply to clothing, footwear, and fashion accessories.

Haute couture isn't just about luxury, however. These garments are handmade from premium fabrics and feature one-of-a-kind designs. "Haute couture is a spearhead in terms of creation, a fantastic laboratory for research, both in terms of craftsmanship and design innovation," FHCM president Ralph Toledano told Vogue. Given these aspects, it's no surprise that only a handful of designers worldwide can call themselves haute couturiers.