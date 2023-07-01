GH Star Nicholas Alexander Chavez Lands Coveted Netflix Role As A Menendez Brother

A "General Hospital" stalker will soon become a Netflix "Monster," as actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez, 23, has been cast for a starring role in "Monsters: The Lyle and Eric Menendez Story." The second installment of the anthology series, which follows "The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," will focus on the Menendez brothers, who were convicted of the 1989 murder of their parents. Chavez will play Lyle Menendez opposite Cooper Koch as his sibling and deadly accomplice, Erik Menendez, Deadline reports.

Chavez excelled in the role of Spencer Cassadine on the long-running ABC soap opera. Less than a year after joining the "General Hospital" cast, Chavez won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama. After his triumph, he told People Magazine that his daily gig has been a "phenomenal training ground. You get a lot of experiences doing soaps as an actor." He added that, looking to the future, he'd love to be cast in an "HBO-style drama" or a film role.

In 2022, he starred in a Tubi comedy, "Crushed," while simultaneously starring in "General Hospital." Some days he taped the soap opera during the day and the film at night, sleeping in the car while a friend drove him from one set to the next, Soaps In Depth reports. However, things are about to get a whole lot busier for Chavez now that he's booking high-profile jobs like his upcoming "Monster" role.