GH Alum Sydney Mikayla Set To Debut In New Netflix Animated Series (& Fans Are Thrilled)

Sydney Mikayla fans are getting Christmas in July with the announcement that their favorite former "General Hospital" star is set to appear in a new role. This time she won't be serving up soap-y drama along with other cast members of "GH." Instead, Mikayla is taking her talent to the exciting world of animation, and we couldn't be more thrilled to see her tackling a new project.

The "GH" alum has been busy since leaving the daytime soap, and she took to Instagram to share what she's been up to with her followers. "Calling all the lovers of glitter, teamwork, and fun! So excited to announce that I'll be playing Phoebe in the new animation series," Mikayla wrote. The post included a trailer for an upcoming Netflix animated children's show called "The Dew Drop Diaries."

The trailer shows three fairy-like creatures called Dew Drops who use their special powers to help out the human families they're watching over. Mikayla plays Phoebe, the pink Dew Drop gifted with the magic of melodious music. She uses it to make the people around her happy. Mikayala will be co-starring alongside fellow Dew Drops Scarlett Estevez and ViviAnn Yee.