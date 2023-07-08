The Story Behind This Yellowstone Couple's Real-Life Relationship

Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" has become one of the most successful new television series and has already gained an impressive following, and now the show's stars live wildly lavish lives. The interesting storylines, incredible acting, and the beauty of the scenery have made it a real hit with audiences, and fans are also enjoying learning about the "Yellowstone" cast's romantic lives. One on-screen romance has even trickled into real life. We are talking about Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham, two up-and-coming stars who have confirmed they are much more than co-stars.

While their coupling is still relatively new (or at least their decision to go public is), all signs point to it being very serious. There appear to be some big feelings already, and they share more similarities than fans may have initially realized, not just to each other but also to their characters on-screen. "'Yellowstone' gives me an opportunity to be myself in a lot of ways, but my character is definitely more cocky than I am," Bingham told Cowboys & Indians in a 2023 interview. "Personally, I'm a little more on the ranch's home team and less conflicted about the things going on there."

This is what fans should know about Harrison and Bingham's real-life relationship and why they may be in it for the long run ...