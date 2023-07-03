Jasper Newman Exits DAYS With The End Of His Terrifying Role
Just as fans were getting to know "Days of Our Lives" newcomer Jasper Newman as the villainous Colin Bedford, his departure has been announced (via Soap Opera News). Looking back, it's been a wild ride for the character since his debut. Colin had Talia Hunter (Aketra Sevillian) wrapped around his finger, doing his bidding to enact revenge on Paula Price (Jackée Harry) and Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) because he believed them responsible for his mother's death.
His sister, attorney Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty), initially also wanted revenge and had no idea that Colin was in Salem with the same agenda. However, when he took things to the next level of evil by trying to kill Paulina and Chanel — and subsequently taking a plunge off a roof when Talia tried to stop him — Sloan realized violence wasn't the solution, yet reluctantly agreed to defend him in court.
During his reign of terror, Colin also struck Mayor Abe Carver (James Reynolds), causing a severe brain injury resulting in amnesia. And when the off-balance Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles) kidnapped Carver, everyone thought Colin did it. But now that the police believe Abe died after Colin was jailed, that charge has been dropped.
Recently, as Sloan was going over his case with him, she mentioned that she tampered with Nicole Walker's (Arianne Zucker) paternity test so that her boyfriend Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) wouldn't turn out to be the dad. Colin expressed his hope that things would turn out the way Sloan wanted, and it looks like that may be the last time we'll see him.
Colin has exited Salem ... for now
"Days of Our Lives" viewers most likely won't get to see Colin Bedford sent up the river, as his portrayer Jasper Newman's last scenes reportedly aired on June 29. However, Celeb Dirty Laundry points out that because the sudser records episodes well in advance of their airing, it's possible that date was Newman's last day acting on the show, but we might still see more scenes with Colin in the near future.
The outlet went on to point out that it's highly unusual to simply end Colin's story without a proper resolution. They theorized he could use the information about Nicole's paternity test as blackmail to get his sister to work harder to have him exonerated. Or the final scenes may also have been an attempt to illustrate that Sloan is feeling guilty about everything that happened.
The London-born Newman should have no trouble finding other work, as he's previously appeared in several short films including the award-winning "The Don't Call List," and is starring in the upcoming horror movie, "Unholywood."
After sending Abe's life into a tailspin of confusion and madness, as well as terrorizing Paulina's family and drugging half of Salem with a hallucinogen, the ripple effect from Colin's horrifying actions will be felt for a long time. It's very possible that he'll return one day not only to finish out his story but perhaps get revenge on those who put him away.