Jasper Newman Exits DAYS With The End Of His Terrifying Role

Just as fans were getting to know "Days of Our Lives" newcomer Jasper Newman as the villainous Colin Bedford, his departure has been announced (via Soap Opera News). Looking back, it's been a wild ride for the character since his debut. Colin had Talia Hunter (Aketra Sevillian) wrapped around his finger, doing his bidding to enact revenge on Paula Price (Jackée Harry) and Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) because he believed them responsible for his mother's death.

His sister, attorney Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty), initially also wanted revenge and had no idea that Colin was in Salem with the same agenda. However, when he took things to the next level of evil by trying to kill Paulina and Chanel — and subsequently taking a plunge off a roof when Talia tried to stop him — Sloan realized violence wasn't the solution, yet reluctantly agreed to defend him in court.

During his reign of terror, Colin also struck Mayor Abe Carver (James Reynolds), causing a severe brain injury resulting in amnesia. And when the off-balance Nurse Whitley (Kim Coles) kidnapped Carver, everyone thought Colin did it. But now that the police believe Abe died after Colin was jailed, that charge has been dropped.

Recently, as Sloan was going over his case with him, she mentioned that she tampered with Nicole Walker's (Arianne Zucker) paternity test so that her boyfriend Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) wouldn't turn out to be the dad. Colin expressed his hope that things would turn out the way Sloan wanted, and it looks like that may be the last time we'll see him.