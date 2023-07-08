Your Hair Has A Sense Of Smell And You Can Use It For Healthier Strands

Everyone wants healthy hair and if you already have it, you want to keep it that way. While there are several known ways to get your hair longer and thicker, new hair care products with supposed breakthroughs keep popping up based on how your hair grows, restores, and repairs. Now, some experts are looking at how your hair's sense of smell can help hair flourish.

According to a study in Nature Communications, your hair has a sense of smell. While hair doesn't take in smell the way your nose does in the sense that you experience the odor, hair follicles have a strong preference for scents.

Hair follicles apparently highly prefer the scent of sandalwood and when they are in proximity to sandalwood, they insert themselves more tightly into the scalp and fall out less. Specifically, it's one particular receptor. "Olfactory receptor OR2AT4 has been shown to stimulate keratinocyte proliferation in the skin," the study explains.