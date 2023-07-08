Riley Keough's Final Moments With Mom Lisa Marie Presley Were Captured On Camera

Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023 at the age of 54. The only daughter of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive at her California home, according to TMZ. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died. She was survived by her mother and her three daughters, Riley Keough, and twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, and was pre-deceased by her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. A little more than a week after Lisa Marie's sudden death, her daughter Riley broke her social media silence with a throwback photo of her and her mom. Her Instagram caption was nothing more than a red heart emoji.

About a week later, Riley shared the very last photo that she'd ever take with her mom. "I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this," Riley captioned the Instagram post. The picture was taken at a restaurant with both Riley and her mom smiling. Further details about the picture and where it may have been taken were not revealed, but fans quickly filled up the comments section with condolences and well wishes for Riley and her family.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.