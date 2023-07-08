Riley Keough's Final Moments With Mom Lisa Marie Presley Were Captured On Camera
Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023 at the age of 54. The only daughter of Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie went into cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive at her California home, according to TMZ. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died. She was survived by her mother and her three daughters, Riley Keough, and twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, and was pre-deceased by her son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020. A little more than a week after Lisa Marie's sudden death, her daughter Riley broke her social media silence with a throwback photo of her and her mom. Her Instagram caption was nothing more than a red heart emoji.
About a week later, Riley shared the very last photo that she'd ever take with her mom. "I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama. Grateful @georgieflores took this," Riley captioned the Instagram post. The picture was taken at a restaurant with both Riley and her mom smiling. Further details about the picture and where it may have been taken were not revealed, but fans quickly filled up the comments section with condolences and well wishes for Riley and her family.
If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
Riley Keough had a few final memories with her mom caught on camera
Riley Keough received a great deal of support from colleagues, friends, and fans after she shared the last picture she ever took with her mom. "Oh Riley, she was so beautiful, sending so much love and prayers," one Instagram comment read, while fellow actor Teresa Palmer commented, "Love you girl. Sending so much love."
After her mom's death, Keough dove back into work, prepping for the release of her highly anticipated series, "Daisy Jones & The Six." She did, however, share one more photo of her mom on Instagram — another throwback — on May 14. "Lucky to have had the best and most deeply loving mama I could have asked for," she captioned the post of her mom holding her when she was an infant.
Seven months before her death, Lisa Marie Presley made a rare appearance with her mother, Priscilla Presley, and her three daughters. The whole family was honored at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, the Daily Mail reported. Cameras snapped dozens of pictures as each woman placed their hands in cement to immortalize them for years to come. The gathering occurred on the heels of the release of the film "Elvis," starring Austin Butler. At the time, of course, no one could have imagined that the event would mark one of the last times that the whole family would be together.
The actor wrote a letter to her mother that was read at her funeral
At Lisa Marie Presley's funeral service, Riley Keough penned a tribute to her which was read by her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. "Thank you for being my mother in this life. I am eternally grateful to have spent 33 years with you. I am certain I chose the best mother for me in this world, and I knew that as far back as I can remember you. I remember everything. I remember you giving me baths as a baby. I remember you driving me in my car seat, listening to Aretha Franklin. I remember the way you'd cuddle me when I'd come to your bed at night, and the way you smelled," Smith-Petersen read (via Entertainment Tonight). "Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, and the way you loved my brother and my sisters," Keough's husband continued.
Lisa Marie was buried at Graceland, her family's estate in Tennessee. Her son, Benjamin Keough, her father, Elvis Presley, and Elvis' parents, Vernon and Gladys Presley, are also buried at the same location, Entertainment Tonight noted.