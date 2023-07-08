The First House Hunters Couple Had A Lot To Say About Their Time On The Show

Mitch and Jayne Englander were joined by their three-year-old daughter, Lindsey, in search of the perfect home. At the time, the Englanders had a tight timeline: They had another baby on the way, so it was time for them to upsize to a larger home. The family had also been renting a house paid for by their insurance after their previous condo had burned down in a fire. "That insurance was running out, and we had to buy a home as soon as possible because we were expecting our second child," Mitch told Vice.

Some may wonder if the pair — who were the first couple to appear on "House Hunters" in 1999 — had any previous connection to HGTV. But according to Mitch, it wasn't industry networking that led the couple to be on the show; it was actually their realtor. "Our realtor's office got a phone call from someone [at the production company] who said, essentially, 'We're looking for a couple who is seriously committed to buying and is in the market now," Mitch shared. "And apparently, the realtors said, 'We have just the couple.'"

Their serendipitous connection to the show stands somewhat in contrast to how things usually go for "House Hunters," which accepts direct applications from couples.