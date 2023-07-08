Why Saturday Night Live Once Had To Send An Apology Letter To Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton was 12 years old when her father, Bill Clinton, was elected in 1992 as the 42nd president of the United States. Although she was only a child, Chelsea instantly became a media target. Her parents, Bill and Hillary Clinton, were determined to keep Chelsea out of the spotlight as much as possible, but these efforts sometimes proved futile. In 1992, "Saturday Night Live" featured a "Wayne's World" skit where Wayne and Garth discussed Bill. They also commented about Chelsea, which resulted in backlash for "SNL" from viewers and Hillary.

According to Gawker, Wayne and Garth compared Chelsea to then-Vice President-elect Al Gore's daughters and implied that she was not as pretty as them. While "SNL" does not usually apologize for their content, the remarks about Chelsea were a different story. Mike Myers, who portrayed Wayne, ended up writing a letter to Chelsea and her parents. However, the specifics of the letter are unknown.

In addition, famed "SNL" producer Lorne Michaels decided that reruns of the episode would not feature the joke about Chelsea. The skit is available on YouTube but, as promised, anything about Chelsea has been deleted. Michaels explained this decision in 1993 by saying (via The Seattle Times), "We felt, upon reflection, that if it was in any way hurtful, it wasn't worth it. She's a kid, a kid who didn't choose to be in public life."