The Time Barron Trump Briefly United Donald Jr. And Chelsea Clinton

Donald Trump Jr. and Chelsea Clinton might stand opposite on either side of their parents' political rivalry, but Clinton took to Twitter to show that even tense familial standoffs like theirs have a line that shouldn't be crossed. And as far as both parties were concerned, that line in the sand falls just short of using young children as fodder for online jokes.

In a fleeting moment of solidarity, the oldest child of former president Donald Trump and the only child of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former president Bill Clinton stood on common ground. This mutual agreement was all the more surprising as it came just two years after the world watched both their parents fight in a bitter, cantankerous race toward the White House in the 2016 presidential election.

However, looking past the testy debates and vitriol-fueled commentary of either side's political campaign, Trump Jr. and Clinton actually have far more in common than one might think.