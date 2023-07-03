Y&R's Courtney Hope Was 'Devastated' To Learn About Sally's Tragic Storyline

Courtney Hope of "The Young and the Restless" really wanted to see her character become a mom, so she was gutted to learn about the storyline that ended in her losing her unborn child.

Speaking with Soap Opera Digest, the 33-year-old actress shared, "Oh, I was devastated. I actually cried a little. I really wanted her to have this baby." "Y&R" fans were left shocked and saddened when a jaw-dropping twist in the storyline of the daytime soap saw Hope's character Sally Spectra lose her child after high blood pressure-related complications that led to her being hospitalized. The June 16 episode saw the father of the child, Adam Newman (played by Mark Grossman), make the difficult decision of whose life he'd want to be saved if the time came for that.

Hope added, "Many people say if you have a baby and you're happy, then there's no story. But I feel there's so much drama with a baby and I just really wanted Sally to have that moment. Hopefully maybe one day she will, but I was devastated only because I was really excited to see her as a mom." Courtney Hope has talked of how she prepared for the heartbreaking loss of Sally's baby, and she feels that Sally might be "all over the place" in the ensuing episodes.