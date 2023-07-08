Tragic Details About HGTV's Alison Victoria

Interior designer Alison Victoria, alongside her business partner, Donovan Eckhardt, made a name for herself on the HGTV show "Windy City Rehab." The popular series premiered in 2019 and demonstrated the duo flipping historical homes in Victoria's hometown of Chicago. Before "Windy City Rehab," Victoria hosted "Kitchen Crashers" on the now-defunct DIY Network. Moreover, she worked for the building company Christopher Homes. Victoria's career has garnered her a $3 million net worth, but with success has come a fair share of drama.

In 2020, during the second season of "Windy City Rehab," Victoria ended her working and personal relationship with Eckhardt. In an episode that aired in October of that year, Victoria revealed that this was due to financial improprieties. Speaking on the situation on "Windy City Rehab," Victoria said (via People), "This is the end with me and Donovan. He's gone, by his own right, by his own doing. I have lost a friend and I have lost a business partner. But I do know this: This happened for a reason, and I know that I am strong, and I know that I will get through this."

In addition, Eckhardt, a contractor, reportedly committed a series of building violations, including working on homes without a permit. This and more led Victoria to face multiple legal issues between 2019 and 2021.