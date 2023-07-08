Drew Barrymore's Relatable Self-Care Regimen Is Perfect For People With Busy Lives

Drew Barrymore has proven herself to be one of the most real and relatable celebrities in Hollywood. The "Charlie's Angels" star has often spoken candidly about many situations in her personal life and has even admitted that she struggles with self-care rituals such as shaving her legs. Over the years, Barrymore has been open and honest with her fans about an array of topics such as her divorces, parenting, and dating. She never disappoints when it comes to sharing stories about her life and her struggles, such as her past battles with addiction and mental health issues.

Barrymore's ability to be open about her own life has made her an inspiration to many fans. "It's an almost magical effect," the actor's therapist Barry Michels told TODAY in June 2023. Michels went on to reveal that many people, including celebrities, often try to hide the dark parts of themselves from the world. However, Barrymore has found a way to embrace her flaws and find light in tough situations, which is just one reason why her fans love her so much. "When you can accept those parts, you can be more honest and vulnerable with people," Michels stated. Barrymore's difficulty finding the time and energy for self-care is definitely something fans find relatable about her.