Those Random Dark Hairs On Your Chin Are Annoying, But They're Totally Normal

Finding sprouting chin hair is a strange phenomenon. Though those assigned females at birth have all spotted a sharply protruding or dark hair or one day will, many people tend to feel embarrassed at the discovery. However, it's a part of normal human biology.

Body hair is made up of two types of hair (via Cleveland Clinic). Vellus hair is very fine hair that encompasses the entire body and is often found on the chin. It's also what some call peach fuzz, and it tends to stay short. Since it is typically lightly colored and incredibly soft, it's not usually very visible, and you don't really feel it when you run your finger across your skin.

The purpose of vellus hair is to help keep heat in the body while also protecting the skin from foreign invaders. It covers the skin like a light, fluffy blanket. Yet, when you find a stray dark and protruding chin hair, it's likely a terminal hair, and it's a completely normal finding.