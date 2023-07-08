Whatever Happened To Days Of Our Lives' Frankie Brady?

"Days of Our Lives" fans have seen many characters come and go over the years, and one of the most memorable has certainly been Frankie Brady (Billy Warlock). The character was first introduced to Salem in 1986 when he popped onto the canvas as a homeless teenager who was trying to make it by with his younger brother, Max Brady. The two boys were lucky enough to find one of Salem's most beloved families, the Bradys, and were taken in by Caroline and Shawn as their sons. The Bradys even adopted Frankie and Max while giving them a family and a home where they could feel safe.

During his early years in Salem, Frankie befriended Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), who became his biggest influence and mentor. However, his life was completely changed when he met Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). It didn't take Frankie long to befriend Jennifer, and he soon fell head over heels in love with her. However, like most teenage romances, there was plenty of drama that went along with their relationship. Jennifer and Frankie got engaged at a young age, but after finding out that mental health issues ran deep in her family, Jennifer pulled away from Frankie out of fear that she would pass any mental problems on to their future children. Meanwhile, Eve Donovan (Charlotte Ross) was busy trying to break up the couple because she wanted Frankie for herself.