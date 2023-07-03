Subtle Nail Looks That Scream Quiet Luxury

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You've probably noticed "quiet luxury" trends — even if you didn't notice that you noticed them. Quiet luxury is all about subtlety; it's about paying both extra money and extra attention for something that seems basic and simple. It's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's $350 t-shirt. It's Kendall Roy's plain black baseball cap on "Succession." It's no labels and all minimalist, elevated style.

You may have heard of "stealth wealth" before, and these days, more and more people are looking for ways to make their fashion statements a bit more quietly. "Although not totally new, quiet luxury resurfaced again after shows like "Succession," whose characters are known for wearing widely expensive clothing, accessories, and looks from ultra-luxury brands that are understated," celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec told Byrdie.

That said, going the quiet luxury route doesn't have to be all about investing in the most expensive pair of jeans or sunglasses; it's moving into the beauty world as well, and it's all about investing in quality. "It's the opposite of excess purchasing, and instead investing in something that will last longer," Kandalec said. "For example, quiet luxury in nails might mean getting a structured manicure using a soft pink builder gel, which may cost $100 but will last a month, versus a $20 polish manicure that may only last a week." Your manicure is a great place to start your journey into a quiet luxury glow-up — it's all about how you execute it.