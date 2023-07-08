What Did Kate Middleton Inherit From Queen Elizabeth?

Queen Elizabeth II passed away September 8, 2022, and some are curious as to who inherited what after her heartbreaking death. Kate Middleton has been married to Prince William since 2011, and it seems that she has inherited jewelry from Elizabeth's personal collection. The collection of jewels inherited by Kate is reportedly comprised of 300 pieces and is worth $110 million, per Radar Online. The outlet also had a source who shared an interesting rumor: They claim Elizabeth changed her will before she passed, giving Kate the jewelry collection and perhaps not leaving any of the pieces for Camilla or Meghan Markle.

Others disagree on that assessment. Royal expert Katie Nicholl said Queen Consort Camilla would get first dibs on jewelry from Queen Elizabeth's personal collection. Then, Kate would choose the pieces she wants and, after others have gotten some pieces, Meghan could choose a few as well. Nicholl also does not think it's possible to put a value on the queen's jewelry collection.

"While we can put a value of billions onto the crown jewels," Nicholl told ET, "putting a value on the queen's private collection is much harder, simply because we don't know every piece in her collection. ... These pieces have so much significance, historical significance, that it's very hard to put a price on them. ... They are simply priceless."