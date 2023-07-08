Selma Blair Almost Landed Katie Holmes' Iconic Dawson's Creek Role

"Dawson's Creek" is one of the most beloved teen dramas of all time. The show featured a young and talented cast that included James Van Der Beek as Dawson Leery, Michelle Williams as Jen Lindley, Joshua Jackson as Pacey Witter, and Katie Holmes as Joey Potter, the loveable and conflicted girl next door. However, Holmes nearly lost out on the role to none other than Hollywood fan-favorite Selma Blair.

The character of Joey was easy to root for. She came from a broken home with lots of family drama, and she harbored a years-long crush on her best friend Dawson before falling hard for his best friend Pacey. She had a rivalry with Jen, she was shy and quiet yet fearless and brave, and of course, she was stunningly beautiful. Viewers watched Joey blossom during the series, finally coming into her own and discovering who she was and what she wanted.

Holmes seemed like the perfect fit for the role of Joey. However, before she was cast, the role nearly went to Blair, who became known for her work in films like "Legally Blonde," "Cruel Intentions," "The Sweetest Thing," and more. While Blair likely would have made a great Joey Potter, it's hard to imagine anyone but Holmes portraying the character.