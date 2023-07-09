Tragic Details About Joanna Gaines

For some people, moving to New York City represents the ultimate way of finding yourself. After all, New York is known for its exciting and creative culture as much as it's known for its hustle and bustle. When Joanna Gaines moved to New York while she was in college, she had a bittersweet experience.

She describes visiting Koreatown and feeling a sense of familiarity: "New York is a mosaic of races, personalities, and cultures. I stepped into that city as a twenty-one-year-old and I'd never seen so many people who looked like me," she told Katie Couric Media. But on the other side of the coin, she added, "I'd also never been so homesick." Koreatown allowed Joanna to explore her "growing interest in the rich culture" she found there, but it also reminded her of her mom, leading her to miss her.

On her Instagram, Joanna reflects on this time in her life, sharing, "I'd just moved to NYC and was missing home, and everything about these streets — the food, the smells, the language—reminded me of my mom. It was the first time I can remember truly feeling connected to a culture I grew up believing I needed to hide. It was beautiful to watch people live out the fullness of their story. Finally, I was seeing the beauty of being unique and realized that what made me different was actually the best part about me."