Why Kody Brown's Daughter Gwendlyn Has Beef With Joy Behar

After 13 years on the air, "Sister Wives" is a staple TLC show. The reality series first debuted in 2010 and documents a polygamist family — Kody Brown and his wives, Meri Brown, Janelle Brown, Christine Brown, and Robyn Brown (currently, Kody is only still romantically involved with his long-suspected favorite wife, Robyn). Altogether, there are 18 kids in the large family. On April 26, 2023, Variety revealed that "Sister Wives" will return for Season 18 and follow the aftermath of multiple relationships ending.

Kody's 11th child and star of the show, Gwendlyn Brown, is 21 now and has her own YouTube channel. Gwendlyn posts videos where she watches old episodes of the show and reacts to them for her 132,000 subscribers. When she reacted to the season premiere of the show's second season, the YouTuber was not too pleased with a certain old clip of Kody appearing on "The View." In particular, Gwendlyn expressed her frustration with host Joy Behar for making what she considered to be an out-of-line comment.