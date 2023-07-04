Medium Allison DuBois Talks Double-Edged Sword Of Predicting Kyle Richards' Marital Strife - Exclusive

Back in 2010, a psychic medium by the name of Allison DuBois appeared on an instantly iconic episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." DuBois, who runs a college of Mediumship, a college of Healing, a college of Earth Magick, and a college of Astrology through DeadUniversity.com, was on-hand during a dinner party held at Camille Meyer's (nee Grammer) home. During her time with the Housewives, DuBois — who can be reached via email for readings on booking@allisondubois.com if you'd like to experience it for yourself — picked up on something about Kyle Richards' marriage and outright told her that things wouldn't work out.

Following People's bombshell report about Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky having reportedly separated, The List reached out to DuBois to ask her a few questions about this sort of full circle moment. For starters, we asked the host of "The Deadlife Podcast" how she feels about being such a key part of an iconic moment in pop culture.

"Well, I never expected to make such waves on a show, I was just there as Camille's friend, I thought. I'm not exactly happy to be tied to women who put me through the wringer, but I love the fans who appreciate me for being straightforward," DuBois told The List exclusively. After the news of Richards' separation broke, DuBois understandably received quite a few messages — and she issued a public statement for all to read.