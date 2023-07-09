How Vanessa Trump Reportedly Found Out Donald Jr. Was Cheating

There's no easy way to find out that your spouse has been unfaithful to you — but it's particularly disheartening to discover such infidelity through a series of "sexy texts." Unfortunately, this was the case for Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., the oldest child of former President Donald Trump. Vanessa unexpectedly learned about the affair her husband had with Aubrey O'Day, who Trump Jr. met while the former Danity Kane singer was a contestant on the reality TV show "Celebrity Apprentice." Donald Jr. served as an advisor in the 12th season of the show, the season O'Day participated in.

One of People's sources claimed that the Trump Organization's executive vice president was taking a shower when O'Day's messages popped up on his phone — which Vanessa saw. This incident prompted the immediate end to said affair in 2012. O'Day herself called Trump Jr. her "ex" during the season three premiere of MTV's "Ex on the Beach," even going as far as calling him her "soulmate."

"We both thought we were each other's soulmates. It's something we spoke about often. A soulmate is someone you spend a period of time, moment, of life with that you're connected as one. I had that with Don," the reality TV personality shared in an interview with People.