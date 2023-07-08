What We Know About Kourtney And Kim Kardashian's Dolce And Gabbana Feud

Fights and dramatic moments are not uncommon in the Kardashian family. However, the latest feud between Kim Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian is seemingly one of the worst that the siblings have ever been involved in. During Season 3 of the family's Hulu reality series "The Kardashians," Kim and Kourtney have some serious bad blood between them which stemmed from Kourtney's wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. When Kourtney and Travis tied the knot in 2022, the eldest Kardashian sister coordinated the nuptials with famed designers Dolce & Gabbana. A few months later, Kim collaborated with the designers for Milan Fashion Week, and Kourtney claimed that Kim had used her wedding as a way to secure the business deal, per Us Weekly.

"My mom has known Dolce & Gabbana for a long time and they were always asking me — even before the wedding — if we could do a book," Kim explained of the situation. "Kourtney and Travis just worked with [Domenico] Dolce and that was her whole vibe of her wedding. Then after the wedding, I got a call saying they wanted me to creative direct their fashion show in Milan. I think this is such a good opportunity that I don't want to pass this up," she added.

However, Kourtney didn't see it in the same light. Instead, she felt betrayed and hurt that Kim worked with the brand and used her wedding to help launch the creative partnership.