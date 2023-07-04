Who Was Days Of Our Lives' Melissa Horton?

It's been several years since "Days of Our Lives" viewers have seen or heard from Melissa Horton. However, longtime fans of the soap opera will likely remember Melissa and all of the drama surrounding her life. Over the years, the role of Melissa was played by actors such as Kim Durso, Debbie Lytton, and Camilla Scott. However, Lisa Trusel is best known for portraying the role. Melissa was born in 1971 to her birth parents Jim Philips and Linda Patterson. However, she was aged into a teenager in the 1980s when she ran away from her mother and came to Salem. During this time, she learned that she was left half of Mary Anderson's manufacturing company. She was also taken in by beloved Salem couple Mickey and Maggie Horton.

Melissa wanted to pull her weight, so she began working at a local establishment called Shenanigans. It was there that Melissa met Pete Jannings (Michael Leon), a member of the local Salem gang called the Vipers. Melissa caught Pete stealing food from the restaurant, and he panicked and kidnapped her so she wouldn't tell authorities. Pete wanted to leave town with Melissa, but a snowstorm stopped his plans and the two were forced to take shelter at the old Horton family farm.

During their time together at the farm, Pete and Melissa from "Days of Our Lives" got to know each other and grew close. However, the police quickly showed up and Pete was arrested.