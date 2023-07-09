Why Days Of Our Lives' Kate Abandoned Her Children

Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) is one of the most interesting and beloved characters on "Days of Our Lives." Kate was first introduced in 1993 when she came to Salem with her son, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). Kate began working closely with Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) at Titan Industries, but it was soon revealed that she had a very mysterious origin story. Kate and Victor began falling in love, but Kate was haunted by her past. It seemed she couldn't escape her bad blood with Laura Horton, who shamed Kate for having an affair with her husband Bill Horton several years before. It was later revealed that Kate had turned to Bill for comfort and solace away from her abusive husband Curtis Reed and that Lucas was Bill Horton's son. Sadly, Kate also had two other children whom she was estranged from for several years.

Kate's first husband, Curtis, was a truly terrible man who made Kate's life miserable. He was controlling and jealous, and when he found out that Kate had not only been sleeping with Bill, but was also pregnant with his child, he beat her and left her bloodied on the side of the road while abducting their two children. However, that wasn't the worst of it, and the drama involving Kate and her many children was only just beginning.