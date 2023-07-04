Lily-Rose Depp's Complete Relationship History

Lily-Rose Depp is one of Hollywood's hottest rising stars, but not just because she has famous parents. Sure, she's the daughter of A-list movie star Johnny Depp and French icon Vanessa Paradis, but that doesn't mean she grew up in the spotlight. As she told Elle, "My parents protected my brother and me from it as much as possible." While Depp still followed in their footsteps by becoming an actor, she doesn't think being a nepo baby has gotten her any roles. "Maybe you get your foot in the door, but ... There's a lot of work that comes after that," she said.

Depp apparently has done the work too, having appeared in over a dozen movies since she began acting in 2014. Yet, playing a troubled pop star opposite Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye in the 2023 HBO series "The Idol" seems to be her breakout role. The show has come with a lot of controversy, though, with Rolling Stone calling it "torture porn." Depp defended it, telling The New York Times, "We always knew that we were going to make something that was going to be provocative."

Although Depp has no problem speaking out about her work, she has notoriously kept her personal life private. However, like her father, she's had some high-profile relationships over the years that have gotten people's attention. So let's break down Lily-Rose Depp's complete relationship history.