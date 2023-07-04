Lily-Rose Depp's Complete Relationship History
Lily-Rose Depp is one of Hollywood's hottest rising stars, but not just because she has famous parents. Sure, she's the daughter of A-list movie star Johnny Depp and French icon Vanessa Paradis, but that doesn't mean she grew up in the spotlight. As she told Elle, "My parents protected my brother and me from it as much as possible." While Depp still followed in their footsteps by becoming an actor, she doesn't think being a nepo baby has gotten her any roles. "Maybe you get your foot in the door, but ... There's a lot of work that comes after that," she said.
Depp apparently has done the work too, having appeared in over a dozen movies since she began acting in 2014. Yet, playing a troubled pop star opposite Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye in the 2023 HBO series "The Idol" seems to be her breakout role. The show has come with a lot of controversy, though, with Rolling Stone calling it "torture porn." Depp defended it, telling The New York Times, "We always knew that we were going to make something that was going to be provocative."
Although Depp has no problem speaking out about her work, she has notoriously kept her personal life private. However, like her father, she's had some high-profile relationships over the years that have gotten people's attention. So let's break down Lily-Rose Depp's complete relationship history.
Lily-Rose Depp got her first kiss at age 14
Lily-Rose Depp may have been raised by movie star parents, but she still had to go through the same adolescent milestones as the rest of us. That appears to be because, for the most part, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis gave her a normal upbringing. While Depp acknowledged to Entertainment Weekly that her life was never ordinary, she explained, "[I had] a sense of normalcy at least, and a sense of childhood and freedom and play."
That kind of normalcy in her childhood even applies to how Depp got her first kiss. The "Yoga Hosers" star recalled that coming-of-age turning point to W Magazine, saying, "My first kiss was like the most standard 14-year-old-like setup thing, like my friend's friend thought I was cute." She went on to share that her friends had actually arranged the whole thing for her. "I was so nervous. I actually felt like I was kind of late to the game because I was 14," she said.
It makes sense that Depp would be excited to experience the first throes of young love because she's considered herself a romantic at heart for as long as she can remember. As she dished to i-D, "I feel like I've been perpetually in love with someone since my birth ... Always since I was a little girl, feeling crushes, like, really deeply."
Lily-Rose Depp's first high-profile relationship was with a male model
Lily-Rose Depp didn't waste time engaging in her first high-profile relationship since she reportedly began dating British model, Ash Stymest, at just 16 years old. The couple was first seen together in Paris back in October 2015 and months later took their romance to Hollywood where they were seen shopping together. However, it was Stymest joining Depp on a family trip to France in March 2016 that suggested that the couple was rather serious regardless of Depp's young age.
Stymest, however, was not only much older than Depp at 24 years old but had also been previously married to another model whom he shared a child with. Because of that and his notorious bad boy image, it shouldn't come as a surprise that her father, Johnny Depp, reportedly wasn't thrilled with their relationship, despite his own controversial reputation. A source told Celebitchy, "Johnny blames his ex-wife, Vanessa, for being too permissive, and he and Lily fight constantly about her new relationship." Depp continued to do normal teenage things while dating Stymest though, like attending her high school prom.
Depp never confirmed her relationship with Stymest but understood the fascination with her personal life even then. "It is delicate being my age, and trying to do all the regular teenager stuff, and then having that in the spotlight," she told Love Magazine in 2016 (via Teen Vogue). The couple eventually parted ways in 2018 and true to their ages went on to unfollow each other on social media.
The Idol star went viral for her romance with Timothée Chalamet
Lily-Rose Depp's most famous relationship was probably with actor Timothée Chalamet, whom she began dating after her split from Ash Stymest in 2018. The two met on the set of the Netflix film, "The King" where they played love interests. At the time, Depp gushed about him to Vogue France, saying that he was "wonderful" on set and praised his talents in the movie. "Timothée brings an emotional vulnerability to everything he does, almost without even trying," she said.
Depp and Chalamet later made it clear they were more than just co-stars when they were spotted canoodling in New York City in October 2018. They then inadvertently confirmed that they were together weeks later when they were photographed kissing after a dinner date. "They were very sweet together. They wrapped their arms around each other in line. They seemed very happy," an onlooker told E!
Yet, the couple went viral for another steamy makeout, which was captured by paparazzi when they were on a boat in Italy. "I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life ... with someone I really loved," Chalamet later told GQ, adding, "And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed." The twosome kept the majority of their romance relatively private though, so it's unclear when they broke up. It did happen sometime before May 2020 because that's when Chalamet reportedly said in an interview that he was single.
Lily-Rose Depp was seen kissing Austin Butler
Timothée Chalamet wasn't the only young A-lister who Lily-Rose Depp has dated considering that she was once linked to Golden Globe winner Austin Butler too. The Daily Mail obtained photos of the twosome kissing on the streets of London in August 2021 after they reportedly went to dinner with a friend. After that though, Depp and Butler weren't really seen out together much, which suggests that they could have had just a fling or that they wanted to keep their future dalliances more low-key.
Depp and Butler may have also been rebounding with one another because they both had come out of long-term relationships. Butler for one, was fresh off an eight-year romance with actor Vanessa Hudgens, while Depp, as mentioned, previously dated Chalamet. There were even rumors that she and the "Dune" star had rekindled their relationship a few months before she and Butler were seen kissing, although it's unclear how long that lasted.
Regardless, fans were apparently shocked by Depp and Butler's pairing. Yet their hookup wasn't as random as some felt since they had worked together years before on the 2016 film, "Yoga Hosers." Depp unsurprisingly never spoke about Butler, or Chalamet for that matter, because of her insistence on keeping that part of her life private. "The more you talk about it, the more you invite people in," she once told The Face, adding, "I would rather people think I'm boring than people know too much about my life."
The Yoga Hosers actor kept her romance with Yassine Stein private
Lily-Rose Depp's summer 2021 romance with Austin Butler must not have lasted too long because by that October she had seemingly moved on with French rapper, Yassine Stein. The two were first spotted together in Paris but it was photographs of them kissing while grocery shopping in LA a month later that apparently confirmed their couple status. Not much is known about their relationship or even Stein though, since outside of a few paparazzi shots of them doing things like getting coffee, they kept their romance under wraps.
Depp did, however, seem to allude to her love life during her and Stein's relationship when she appeared on "The Drew Barrymore Show." She explained why she was so private, saying, "I always learned the importance of privacy and valuing that and keeping things just for yourself." Depp of course kept the details of their split to herself too which presumedly happened after they were last seen together in New York City in September 2022. Months later, a fan noticed that they unfollowed each other on social media though, which suggests that things probably went south.
After her split with Stein, Depp made it clear that she was tired of always being associated with the guys she was dating and even with her father's fame. She explained to Elle, "People have really wanted to define me by the men in my life ... And I'm really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there."
Lily-Rose Depp never dated The Weeknd despite speculation
It's no secret that Lily-Rose Depp has dated some of her past co-stars, yet fans may be surprised to learn that Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye wasn't one of them. The two sparked romance rumors after filming their HBO series, "The Idol" since fans couldn't help but speculate if the two had been hooking up off-screen. One fan commented on Tesfaye's Instagram post promoting the show, "the hottest couple," while another tweeted (via The Things), "Why do i ship the weeknd and lily rose depp." Even the show's co-creator, Sam Levinson, commented on how intense their chemistry was.
Depp and Tesfaye never actually dated in real life though but apparently did have a close relationship. That, in turn, made it easier for Depp to be vulnerable with her acting. She gushed to i-D, "Abel was the best partner that I could have ever asked for," adding, "He has my back and I have his." She also told EW about how much fun she had on set with him when he wasn't deep into his character.
Tesfaye, however, was probably already taken during the filming of "The Idol" because he's been linked to Simi Khadra, who is half of the musical duo Simi & Haze, since early 2022. Around that time, a source told ET, "The Weeknd and Simi have been seeing each other and having fun together." They were still together in May 2023 at Cannes where Khadra supported Tesfaye at the festival premiere of his show.
Lily-Rose Depp is dating her crush 070 Shake
At this point, it's clear that Lily-Rose Depp usually keeps her love life pretty private. However, it does seem that she's been more willing to share about her relationship with her girlfriend, rapper 070 Shake, whose real name is Danielle Balbuena. The couple sparked romance rumors in early 2023 when the gossip account, Deux Moi, posted about them being together. Depp then actually confirmed their relationship herself by going Instagram official that May when she posted an Instagram Story of them kissing. She even captioned it "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH."
According to E!, Depp and Balbuena were then seen together in New York City, often kissing or going for romantic strolls. Balbuena was also photographed welcoming Depp home at the LAX airport. Depp continued to share photos of them together on Instagram too, calling Balbuena the "love of my life" in one Instagram Story and writing to her "Te amo (I love you) Dani" in another.
An insider appeared to address Depp's unusual openness with this relationship to Us Weekly, saying, "Lily is proud to be with Dani and doesn't care if the whole world knows." Depp, who's said in the past that she doesn't want to label her sexuality, appears to be in a happy relationship with Balbuena, and her father, Johnny Depp, has reportedly taken notice. A source told the Daily Mail, "There is nothing more than Johnny wants in this world than for her to love and be loved by someone who deserves her."