Drew Barrymore Slid Into These Stars' DMs To Be Friends

Actor Drew Barrymore has made a name for herself as host of her own talk show in recent years by being warm and welcoming. Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show," Barrymore touchingly spoke about how close she gets to the guests on her show, stating, "I love people. I love every human being on the planet. I'm fascinated. Everyone has a story. Every person is exceptional and interesting. It is so fun to literally get to be a conversationalist at work."

With this in mind, it definitely tracks that Barrymore is always open to making new connections. On a 2022 episode of E's "Down in the DMs," a segment in which celebs share who they have been messaging (aka DMing) on the down-low, Barrymore revealed that she has used the DMs feature to her advantage on a few occasions. "I slid into Gigi Hadid's DMs," she shared. "I just was like, 'I love you! If you're ever around, I would love to hang out.""

However, as mentioned above, Gigi Hadid isn't the only famous person whose DMs Barrymore has slid into.