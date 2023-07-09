Who Was Days Of Our Lives' Cal Winters? A Look Back On The Villain

"Days of Our Lives" fans first met the character of Cal Winters in 1989 when actor Wortham Krimmer originated the role that was later taken over by Joseph Bottoms in 1991. Cal was an army lieutenant from Diana Colville's (Genie Francis) past that was presumed dead. However, Cal came to Salem to find Diana just days before she was set to marry John Black (Drake Hogestyn), who at the time believed himself to be Roman Brady. Diana was shocked to see Cal, who claimed that he was Diana's husband. Diana insisted that she and Cal were never married. Cal eventually confessed to lying about the marriage. However, he still refused to give up hope on winning Diana's affection from John.

Cal even confronted John at gunpoint, and the two got into a heated argument. The gun went off, and John was shot. He fell into a coma, and Cal was arrested for the incident. However, Cal knew that it was Diana who shot John by accident. Diana used hypnosis to remember what really happened and finally learned that she was the person who pulled the trigger while trying to shoot Cal. She nervously fled Salem but later returned and was revealed as Leo Stark's mother. Meanwhile, Cal was released from prison.