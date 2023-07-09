Rebel Wilson Would've Never Gotten Engaged If It Weren't For The CEO Of Disney

Rebel Wilson has found true love with her real-life "Disney princess," fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The "Pitch Perfect" star has been publicly dating Agruma since March 2022, and since then, the lovebirds have gone Instagram official, traveled to other countries, and begun raising a child together. Not to mention, Agruma accepted Wilson's extravagant Disneyland proposal complete with a violinist and pink flowers, so wedding bells are officially in the air.

When the duo announced their engagement on Instagram in a February 2023 post, they revealed that the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, was involved. "We said YES!" Wilson captioned the photos of the proposal and Agruma's gorgeous ring. "Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!". Agruma wrote "I love you" with three red hearts in the comments section. As it turns out, Iger was key to the start of Wilson and Agruma's lifelong commitment to each other.