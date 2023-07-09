Rebel Wilson Would've Never Gotten Engaged If It Weren't For The CEO Of Disney
Rebel Wilson has found true love with her real-life "Disney princess," fashion designer Ramona Agruma. The "Pitch Perfect" star has been publicly dating Agruma since March 2022, and since then, the lovebirds have gone Instagram official, traveled to other countries, and begun raising a child together. Not to mention, Agruma accepted Wilson's extravagant Disneyland proposal complete with a violinist and pink flowers, so wedding bells are officially in the air.
When the duo announced their engagement on Instagram in a February 2023 post, they revealed that the CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, was involved. "We said YES!" Wilson captioned the photos of the proposal and Agruma's gorgeous ring. "Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!". Agruma wrote "I love you" with three red hearts in the comments section. As it turns out, Iger was key to the start of Wilson and Agruma's lifelong commitment to each other.
She asked the CEO of Disney about a Disneyland proposal
During a March 2023 appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Rebel Wilson revealed how the CEO of Disney, Bog Iger, influenced her engagement with Ramona Agruma. The actress told host Drew Barrymore that she tested the waters to see if her proposal was "meant to be" by calling Iger and asking his permission to do a grand romantic gesture. "I thought, well, if he says yes, then it was meant to be, and I was meant to propose that day at Disneyland," she said.
Wilson also noted, "I had to get special permission to get a special area roped off and get the topiary trees in, and you know I had a violinist playing like Disney classics." She called the special moment "really romantic." The "Isn't It Romantic" star also recalled that fell to the ground later that day after being totally overwhelmed by the whole ordeal. A few minutes later, Wilson picked herself back up and said, "OK, I'm good. Let's get churros."
She and Romana Agruma have had a whirlwind romance
When Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma were set up through a friend, sparks flew fast. The actor and the designer had several conversations over the phone before they met in person. "That was a really good way to get to know each other," Wilson told People in May 2022. "It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic." They were first photographed together in January 2022 at the NFC Championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, and the couple made their formal public debut at the March 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars party.
A few months into their relationship, they traveled to Italy and Turkey together and shared adorable photos from the trip on Instagram. Wilson welcomed her daughter, Royce, via surrogate in November 2022, and Agruma quickly became a second parental figure. The "Pitch Perfect" actor called Royce "a beautiful miracle" in her announcement Instagram post, and Agruma shared that her experience with Royce has been "life-changing" during an interview with "The Morning Show." Although there are no specific wedding plans for these two just yet, the couple is enjoying their engagement and their baby.