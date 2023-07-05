Get A Sneak Peek At Hallmark's New Countdown To Christmas Flick, A Biltmore Christmas

Actor Kristoffer Polaha adores working for Hallmark. While it is unsure if a new mystery series is on the way for Polaha, he has another movie with the network that will be coming out this holiday season. In this new flick, "A Biltmore Christmas," Polaha plays Jack Huston, a Golden Age actor filming the Christmas movie "His Merry Bride!" at the Biltmore House in the 1940s. Polaha's co-star, Bethany Joy Lenz, plays Lucy Collins, a screenwriter from the present day working on the script for a "His Merry Bride!" remake. While visiting the Biltmore House to inspire her script, Lucy knocks over an hourglass and is transported back to Jack's time.

Like any good time travel fiction, the introduction of Lucy into the past causes changes to the timeline. Plus, Lucy and Jack are falling for each other, but they are literally from two different worlds. Lucy will have to work to get everything back on track and get back to her own time — but will she and Jack be able to stay together somehow? In the world of Hallmark, anything is possible.

The Hallmark Channel took to Twitter to share their first sneak peek at "A Biltmore Christmas."