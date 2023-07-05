Shawn Johnson & Andrew East On The Surreal Transition From Athletes To Parents - Exclusive Interview

Tell me what your summer has been looking like. What are you and the kids up to these days?

Shawn Johnson East: It's been a really big summer. We just got back from a big trip to Greece, where we took our kids. We flew into Tel Aviv, Israel. We boarded a boat and we did a Greek Islands cruise. It was amazing. The kids way exceeded expectations and had so much fun and were awesome. We also got to take them to Disney World for the first time, which was amazing. We have big family plans for the 4th of July, spending time on a lake.

Andrew East: Currently in Chicago for Home Chef's 10th birthday. It's been good so far.

I love that. How did they enjoy Disney? Were they excited?

Shawn: They loved it.

Andrew: So fun.

Shawn: We did one day, which is enough for a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old. But we did the park hopper passes. We got to see a bunch of stuff. We got to meet all the princesses.

Andrew: All of them.

Shawn: [We] got to eat all of the sugar that they sell. The kids crashed around 5:00, which was great.

Andrew: It was a full day.

That's relatable.

Shawn: Yeah. We crashed around 2 p.m.

I haven't been there in a long time, but it looks exhausting to me.

Andrew: I was dragging my feet. I was like, "Dang, are we really going to do this? The kids feel a little young." But watching our daughter's face as she met Elsa was well worth all the effort.

I believe that. With your partnership with Home Chef and your traveling and all of that good stuff, what would you say is the key to managing your career, family, and your own health, physically or mentally?

Shawn: Simplifying as many aspects as possible. Even [with] Home Chef, it's like, "How can we make family meals possible with a busy schedule?" This is why we started [with] Home Chef — the convenience and ease of it. Otherwise, we're either going to be ordering out or not eating together as a family because it would take too long. [We're] simplifying different aspects.

Andrew: It's been fun — the last 12 months, specifically, Shawn and I have tried to explicitly prioritize what we want our family life to look like, and then being intentional with each of those priorities. It is important for us to cook meals in front of our kids and have them watch us prepare meals and invest in the experience that is a family dinner or a family lunch. Home Chef makes it simpler from the shopping standpoint, the prep standpoint, and the cooking standpoint, so it's not this burdensome thing. It makes it easy and approachable in the sense you're not spending hours and hours doing it. You know it's going to be delicious too, so it's wonderful.