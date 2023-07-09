Michael J. Fox's Oldest Son Grew Up To Look Just Like Him
Remember Marty McFly from the "Back to the Future" film? How could you forget, right? The role was played by Michael J. Fox in his early twenties when the baby-faced actor was fresh off his role as teenager Alex P. Keaton in "Family Ties." While he may have never been a sizzling heartthrob like other '80s actors, such as Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt, there's no denying his cute appearance and even more charming personality were crush-worthy; and it's a trait he appears to have passed on to his son.
If you didn't know, Michael has been married to Tracy Pollan since 1988. She played his character's love interest, Ellen Reed, on the show "Family Ties," and after meeting on set in 1985, their romantic relationship later translated from on-screen to off. By the early 2000s, the sweethearts had four children — three daughters and one son, Sam Michael Fox.
The family regularly goes on outings together, sharing their adventures on Instagram. Each time they do, we're more and more blown away by how much Sam resembles his dad.
A striking resemblance between Sam and his namesake
Sam Michael Fox was born on May 30, 1989, and is Tracy Pollan and Michael J. Fox's first and only son. Though they're not twins in the height department, with Michael coming in at 5 feet 4 inches tall while Sam stands at least a half-foot taller at 5 foot 11 inches, the father and son duo look strikingly alike on all other fronts.
It's really apparent when they pose next to each other. Sam has a comparable face structure to Michael, square and wide with that signature cocky-but-kind smirk. His features are made even more angular when he sports his black-framed glasses, a pair similar to those we have seen on his dad occasionally. The pair also share a closely-matched hair color that Sam frequently wears in a style resembling Michael's during his Marty McFly days.
Michael's look-alike shares even more traits with him. Sam is in the entertainment industry, producing a documentary, a short film, and a music video. While he doesn't have any significant acting credits to his name, in his younger days, Sam totally could have pulled off a remake of either Marty McFly or "Teen Wolf's" Scott Howard.
Michael and his son also share a close bond
Michael J. Fox's health has been discussed in the media ever since he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease — a disorder of the central nervous system that progressively worsens over time — in 1991, just a few years after Sam was born. He told Good Housekeeping how since his diagnosis, his kids have truly gone with the flow, pitching in whenever needed, stating, "If I am reaching for something, they'll just do it and carry on."
The "Doc Hollywood" actor has also spoken about how Sam has helped him deal with trolls and haters online. He recalled to Graham Norton on "The Graham Norton Show" how as his social media manager, Sam comes up with the perfect responses for those who post rude comments about Parkinson's disease, even if Michael isn't clear on what all the acronyms mean. Michael told Norton, that after he posted the "SMH" response, "'He answers me back, 'That's the funniest thing I've ever read in my life. You're the king of the internet. I apologize for anything I said to you,' blah blah blah,'" at which point he turned to his son and said,"'(What) did you say?'"
But the actor and his kids share more than just a business relationship. During Michael's "second retirement," the family seems to spend a great deal of time together; and if Instagram is any indication, Michael and Sam share a very close father-son bond (in addition to their uncanny resemblance).