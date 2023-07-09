Michael J. Fox's Oldest Son Grew Up To Look Just Like Him

Remember Marty McFly from the "Back to the Future" film? How could you forget, right? The role was played by Michael J. Fox in his early twenties when the baby-faced actor was fresh off his role as teenager Alex P. Keaton in "Family Ties." While he may have never been a sizzling heartthrob like other '80s actors, such as Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt, there's no denying his cute appearance and even more charming personality were crush-worthy; and it's a trait he appears to have passed on to his son.

If you didn't know, Michael has been married to Tracy Pollan since 1988. She played his character's love interest, Ellen Reed, on the show "Family Ties," and after meeting on set in 1985, their romantic relationship later translated from on-screen to off. By the early 2000s, the sweethearts had four children — three daughters and one son, Sam Michael Fox.

The family regularly goes on outings together, sharing their adventures on Instagram. Each time they do, we're more and more blown away by how much Sam resembles his dad.