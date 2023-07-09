Sister Wives' Kody Brown Allegedly Faced Legal Threats In Utah Over Family's Polygamous Life

On the surface, this law seems like it would be a turning point for the Brown family. While it was for a time, recent events have fractured the family, leaving fans wondering what their future could look like. Gwendlyn Brown, on her part, has criticized the show and her family in general. In a recent YouTube video, she explains that "a lot of the reason why we're all separated [is] we don't talk to each other, we don't express when there's a fault."

Seems like Gwendlyn is definitely onto something — her mother, Christine, divorced Kody for similar reasons. And she's not the only one. Janelle, a big supporter of Christine, is separated from Kody. Brown's relationship with his first wife, Meri, has also since dissolved. After many complications, where Meri admitted to wanting to make it work despite Kody's resistance, she revealed that they are no longer married. The only wife he's still married to is Robyn, who's been accused of being his favorite, and happens to be his legal wife. There's been lots of speculation regarding how the Sister Wives really feel about Robyn Brown, and if we learned anything from Season 17, it's that those feelings are far from positive.

Even Kody himself, the Brown family patriarch, has been questioning his decision to live a polygamist lifestyle. After Christine left him, he admitted that he's been questioning his religion and marriages: "The message we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now" (via "Today").