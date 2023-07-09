Sheikha Moza Bint Nasser: Inside The Life Of Qatar's Elegant First Lady

Moza bint Nasser Al-Missned was born in the Qatari town of Al Khor on August 8, 1959. At the time, her father was a prominent business owner and politician, but the family's fate changed when he was imprisoned for speaking out against the ruling emir regarding the inequitable distribution of the country's wealth. Following his release in 1964, the family fled Qatar and lived in exile in Kuwait and Egypt.

The future sheikha returned to her country and enrolled at Qatar University when the emir's son, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, decided to marry her. At 18, she became his second wife and the daughter-in-law of her father's jailer. In 1995 her husband became the emir after overthrowing his father in a nonviolent coup. She is the mother of seven children and is said to be her husband's favorite wife. She is deeply involved in the financial decisions of the royal family and has captivated the world of high fashion with her flawless looks. She most recently made waves with the chic ensembles she wore to the wedding of Jordan's crown prince.

Shockingly, she seems to have largely flown under the radar when it comes to coverage of royal families. That said, she certainly has the attention of the most discerning fashion experts. A jury member who decided Vanity Fair's best-dressed list in 2018 included her as a "Globalista" along with Meghan Markle and wrote, "Moza's wardrobe is the ultimate regal power statement — she is a modern Jacqueline Onassis."