The Career Kim Kardashian Thinks She Would Have If She Hadn't Chosen Fame

No one is immune to falling into the occasional "what if" rabbit hole — not even A-list celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who joined the exclusive billionaires' club in 2021. Despite all that money, the business mogul and mom of four has her fair share of worries and ponderings about the life she could have led if the Kardashians hadn't become, well, the Kardashians.

Indeed, few families in recent history have had such a meteoric rise to fame and notoriety as the Kardashian clan. From the patriarch, Robert, defending O.J. Simpson in his widely watched 1994 trial to Kim entering the public eye as Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan's personal shopper ten years later, the Kardashian family has been circling fame for decades.

And now, as all of Kim Kardashian's businesses continue with varying degrees of success, the family and its members remain in the public eye. But on a recent episode of "The Kardashians," Kim entertained the idea of what her life might've been like in another universe.