Ginger Hazel Is The Coppery Hair Trend That'll Spice Up A Brunette Look For Summer 2023

When you think of summer colors, you think tropical blues, seafoam greens, sunny yellows, and of course vibrant reds. So it only makes sense that one of this summer's hair color trends is a shade of copper. Get ready, here's the copper hair trend you're about to see everywhere: ginger hazel.

Let's be real, red hair is always in style, but in the summer sun, red hair looks even brighter and more radiant, drawing more eyes and making you feel confident. However, for some, going red can be a bit intimidating if you're used to a more subtle natural brunette or blonde. But, stylists make it easy to transition to this bold color, whether you want it natural-looking or not. It's totally up to you and your stylist to make your red-haired dreams come true. From rocker red to fiery red to strawberry blondes, there is truly a red for everyone.

The hue ginger hazel didn't just fall out of the sky, there is a lot of inspiration behind it, and knowing that information might help you determine if ginger hazel is your color this season.